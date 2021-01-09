India case tally 1.04 crore

India’s COVID19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new infections reported in a day while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 percent on Saturday, Union Health Ministry data stated.

There are 2,24,190 active cases in India which is 2.16 percent of the total caseload, the data revealed.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,04,31,639 and the death toll climbed to 1,50,798 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 228 lives in a span of 24 hours in India.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent.

The latest 228 fatalities include 73 from Maharashtra, 21 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Delhi, and eight from Tamil Nadu. The total 1,50,798 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,970 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,134 from Karnataka, 12,208 from Tamil Nadu, 10,654 from Delhi, 9902 from West Bengal, 8469 from Uttar Pradesh, 7127 from Andhra Pradesh, 5437 from Punjab and 4335 from Gujarat.