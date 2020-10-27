national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 11:13 PM

India challenged by China's 'reckless aggression': Rajnath

File Photo of Rajnath Singh
India is challenged by China’s “reckless aggression” on its northern borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday at the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

“Excellencies, in the area of defence, we are challenged by reckless aggression on our northern borders,” he said in his opening remarks, as per the US State Department read out of the opening statements of all the dignitaries of the dialogue. Welcoming US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, he thanked them for their “personal commitment to the India-US partnership”. He thereafter talked about Covid-19 pandemic and how both the countries’ economies have suffered losses.

