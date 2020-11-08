India, China agree to exercise restraint along LAC

India and China have agreed to exercise restraint along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where the troops of the two countries remain locked in a face-off since June this year.

An official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two sides engaged constructively in their eighth round of corps commander level meeting to resolve the stand-off in the Eastern Ladakh region. The meeting was held in Chushul along the LAC on November 6.

“The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” the ministry said. Both sides, according to the statement, “agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation”. The ministry said both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. India and China have also agreed to take forward the discussions and push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They agreed to have another round of meeting soon.