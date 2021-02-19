national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:14 AM

India, China complete disengagement

Army convoy making its way uphill towards Ladakh via Sonamarg in June. File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK
After completing the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong lake, India and China will hold a fresh round of high-level military talks on Saturday to take forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday.

The tenth round of Corps Commander-level talks are scheduled to start at 10 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, and will be the first engagement between the two sides at a senior level after conclusion of the disengagement process in Pangong lake areas, they said.

