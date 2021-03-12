India, China hold in-depth talks

India and China on Friday held “in-depth” diplomatic talks to address the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, holding that disengagement of troops in the North and South banks of Pangong lake provided a good basis to work towards their early resolution.

The two countries also agreed during the virtual parleys that in the interim they should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. A Chinese Foreign ministry’s readout of the talks said the two sides agreed to jointly maintain the “hard-earned” peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Both the statements said the two sides agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels and agreed to convene the 11th round of military talks at an early date. “This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed that in the interim two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident,” the MEA statement added.