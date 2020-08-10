India COVID cases cross 22-lakh mark

India’s novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, according to the ministry data.

There are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074, it said.

India’s COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the “historic peak” of 1.5 million with the recovery of 15,35,743 patients that was possible because of the policy of “testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently”, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“Better ambulance services, focus on standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen have given the desired results,” the ministry said.

With the highest-ever single-day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has scaled another high of almost 70 per cent, it said.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the percentage of the active cases have reduced and currently comprise only 28.66 per cent of the total positive cases.

The coordinated efforts of the Centre and state/UT governments on early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases have shown results with continuously regressing case fatality rate, which now stands at 2 per cent and is steadily declining, the ministry said.

Early identification of cases has also led to a steep fall in the percentage of active cases, it said.

“Early identification helps to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases thereby leading to effective management of cases,” the ministry said.