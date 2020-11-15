India dismisses Pakistan charge as figment of imagination: MEA

India on Sunday mounted a attack on Pakistan for accusing it of involvement in some of the strikes in that country and said the so-called claims of ‘proof’ are figments of imagination.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan’s “desperate attempt” will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics”.

The angry reaction by India came a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the attacks in that country. “This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of ‘proof’ against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination,” Srivastava said in response to media queries on the allegations.