national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:30 AM

India facing renewed challenges along its borders: Army Chief

Gen Naravane at the same time said India is committed to resolve the over eight-month-long military standoff with China through talks. [File]
File Photo
India is facing renewed challenges along its borders and armed forces officers, who are under training, must remain abreast of all such developments, said Army Chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army’ at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. “He (Army Chief) emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along its borders and exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments,” said the Army’s statement. 

