India fastest country to reach 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark: Health ministry

India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark, achieving this feat in 18 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide exercise till morning.

“As on February, 1, India was among the top five countries in terms of number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to people. India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace,” the ministry highlighted.

India’s fight against COVID-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as well, it said.

Fourteen states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam.