India for further talks on Ladakh standoff: MEA

India on Thursday hoped that further discussions with China will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a media briefing the two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and these discussions have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other’s positions. “It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible,” Srivastava said.