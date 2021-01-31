India fought COVID19 pandemic better than other nations: Vardhan

India was able to fight the COVID-19 pandemic much better than other countries because of its ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

Addressing the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) Wales at their annual conference vial video link on Saturday night, he highlighted that India’s COVID-19 recovery rate was 97 per cent while its 1.44 per cent fatality rate was the lowest in the world.

“COVID-19 pandemic broke out in December 2019 and spread around the world. With the ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach, we were able to fight the pandemic much better than other countries,” Vardhan was quoted as saying a statement by the health ministry.

India was the first country to respond within an hour when WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Planning started on January 8 and guidelines were drafted by 17th. Massive surveillance started on the same day with meticulous contact tracing unparalleled in the world, he claimed. “India was also one of the first countries to isolate the virus. With a focus on health infrastructure, we increased laboratory facilities to 2,362 now from the sole lab at NIV, made provisions for more than 19 lakh beds at more than 15,000 facilities. As many as 12,000 quarantine centres were also built for easy isolation.