India gives Pak dossier on individuals

India on Sunday handed over a dossier to Pakistan about individuals and organisations based in the neighbouring country which might try to disrupt pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, following which Islamabad assured that no anti-India activity would be allowed.

The government Sunday said that Pakistan has “in-principle agreed” to build a bridge to connect with the Indian side and to allow visa-free travel for Indian passport holders and OCI card-holders.

India flagged its security concerns during a meeting that took place between delegations of the two countries on the Pakistani side of the Attari-Wagah border to discuss the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor.

After the second round of talks on the project, Home Ministry Joint Secretary S C L Das said Pakistani officials confirmed that controversial Sikh leader Gopal Singh Chawla was dropped from various bodies, including as secretary general of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

“We have shared our concerns regarding individuals or organisations based in Pakistan who may try to disrupt the pilgrimage and misuse the opportunity,” he told a press conference at the Attari border on the Indian side

Also Read | Pakistan sends recommendations on Kartarpur Corridor to India

“To highlight the concerns, we handed over a dossier today containing information about these organisations and individuals which may pose a kind of potential threat to our pilgrims. We have handed this over with a request that they seriously act upon it,” Das said.

The Pakistan side assured the delegation that no anti-India activity would be allowed, the joint secretary, who headed the Indian delegation, said.

On Chawla, Das said, “We had sought confirmation that individuals like Chawla were removed from the bodies to which we had raised objection. So they confirmed in that Chawla had been removed from PSGPC and other bodies.”

Also Read | Pakistan offers to set up corridor for Sikh pilgrims

He said the Pakistani side was apprised of the ban imposed by Government of India on US-based pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

“We told them that we have declared this organisation unlawful and gave them our gazette notification banning it. We told them we have information that this organisation is also operating from their land,” he said.

The Indian delegation also sought consular presence in the gurdwara to be able to provide assistance to pilgrims, if required.

Also Read | Pakistan completes 80 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: engineer

A statement by the Home Ministry said Pakistan was requested to reconsider charging any fee or introducing any permit system for pilgrims.

The Indian delegation comprised representatives from the Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, Defence Ministry, the Punjab government and the NHAI.

A statement of the External Affairs Ministry said progress was made in finalising the draft agreement with regard to the modalities. “It was agreed to allow visa-free travel for the Indian passport holders and OCI card holders seven days a week. Throughout the year, 5000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara per day. The pilgrims will be allowed to travel as individuals or in groups and also on foot,” it added.