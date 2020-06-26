India has 60% of nearly 5 lakh COVID19 infections in June alone

With 17,296 COVID-19 cases, India on Friday recorded the highest one-day increase continuing a grim trend this month during which it has registered about 60 per cent of the total of nearly five lakh infections.

As Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest daily jump, it was for the seventh day in a row that the coronavirus cases galloped by over 14,000.

The cases spiked by 5,024 in Maharashtra and it was 3,645 in Tamil Nadu while AP and West Bengal witnessed a jump of 605 and 542 infections respectively.

The country has so far reported 4,90,401 coronavirus cases after the number of infections rose by 17,296 while the death toll also crossed the 15,000-mark with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death count now stood at 15,301, it said.

Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of the data showed.

The recovery rate is, however, steadily improving to touch 58.24 per cent, the ministry said.

With coronavirus cases on the rise, the Assam government announced a 12-hour night curfew across the state from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight while traders of Hyderabad’s largest wholesale market Begum Bazar in Telangana decided to shut shops for eight days from Sunday.

Telangana has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past several days with 920 people testing positive on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,364.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, has reported 762 coronavirus cases since June 15, and 677 of them have no travel history, though many had come in contact with those returned to the state from outside.

Ten districts and cities–Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai(Tamil Nadu), Thane, Palghar and Pune in Maharashtra , Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy in Telangana, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Faridabad in Haryana–have accounted for 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.

As the populous state of Uttar Pradesh reported 19 new COVID-19 fatalities and 750 infections, Prime Minister NarendraModi showered praise on Yogi Adityanath for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the vast preparations made by the chief minister saved at least 85,000 lives, something that was unthinkable before 2017.

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic will be carried out in Delhi from Saturday, the Union Home Ministry said. Delhi is the second worst affected state after Maharashtra both in terms of case load and death toll which was 77,240 and 2,942 respectively. The cases rose by 3,460 and fatalities by 63 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has accounted for 1,52,765 cases and 6,931 deaths.