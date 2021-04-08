India hopes for Chinese disengagement in Ladakh

Ahead of another round of high-level military talks with China, India on Thursday said it would like to see disengagement at remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh that could lead to restoration of peace and tranquillity along the frontier and provide conditions for progress of overall bilateral ties.

The 11th round of Corps Commander talks is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM on Friday at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, sources in the security establishment said. The sources said outstanding problems including in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra will be taken up at the talks by the Indian side.

The 10th round of military parleys took place on February 20, two days after the armies of the two countries concluded withdrawal of troops and weapons from North and South banks of Pangong lake areas. The talks lasted for around 16 hours. At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi underlined the need for disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh.

“We would like to see disengagement in the remaining areas which would lead to de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and that would hopefully lead to restoration of peace and tranquillity and provide conditions for progress of our overall bilateral relationship,” he said.