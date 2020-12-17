national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Sriharikota (AP),
UPDATED: December 17, 2020, 11:28 PM

India launches latest communication satellite

Representational Photo

India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday, the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISRO’s trusted polar satellite launch vehicle– PSLV-C50–injected the satellite into the predefined orbit around 20 minutes after the lift-off from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. The satellite is functioning “very well”, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

