'India might allow int'l flights ops from July'

International flight operations from India might commence from July depending upon the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

The statement assumes significance as it comes just days ahead of the recommencement of domestic flight services from Monday.

During an online question and answer session, the minister said: “If the situation eases and improves, by that I mean if the virus behaves in a predictable manner, we get used to the idea of being able to coexist with the virus and we are in a position to make arrangements.”

“So far, the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ has moved very well and I am confident that when domestic flights start, they will also proceed very well… So why not start (international flights) by June middle or June end or July,” he added.

