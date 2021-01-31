India records 127 deaths, 13,052 new cases

With 13,052 new coronavirus cases, India’s COVID19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 12th consecutive day.