India records 15,590 new Covid19 cases, 191 deaths

With 15,590 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Friday continued with its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,05,27,683, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Tuesday, India had recorded 12,584 new cases, the lowest single-day figure in over seven months. The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new cases from the last eight days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 191 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,918. Since the last 21 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.

As per the Ministry data, 1,01,62,738 people have recovered so far and currently there are 2,13,027 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.52 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

The total number of samples tested up to January 14 were 18,49,62,401, including 7,30,096 tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said. About 76 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from seven states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.