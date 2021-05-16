national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 1:48 AM

India records 3.11 lakh new Covid cases, 4,077 deaths

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 1:48 AM
Representational Image [Source: Tumisu from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: Tumisu from Pixabay]

Witnessing a decline in the last 24 hours, India on Sunday reported 3,11,170 new Covid-19 cases, and 4,077 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In the past 24 days, India’s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for 18 days. On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Esmoth from Pixabay]

Sindhu Darshan festival postponed in Ladakh

Greater Kashmir

'66.26 lakh families to receive free 5 kg ration per person for May, June'

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

'North End Enterprises supplying oxygen to Govt hospitals, NGOs'

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Govt equipped to tackle emergency situation: Director Health

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,46,84,077 with 36,18,458 active cases and 2,70,284 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,62,437 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,07,95,335 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,22,20,164 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 17,33,232 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Latest News
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Esmoth from Pixabay]

Sindhu Darshan festival postponed in Ladakh

Image used for representational purpose only [GK File/Aman Farooq]

Over 20 cr vaccine doses given to states/UTs free of cost: Centre

Representational Image [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]

177 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Ladakh

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 162.1 million

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 for Covid-19. Of these 18,32,950 samples were tested on Saturday.

Tagged in
Related News