India records 30, 548 fresh cases, 435 deaths

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,45,127 with 30,548 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,49,579, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Monday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

There are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.