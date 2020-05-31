India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 47.76 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

In the last 24 hours, 4,614 patients were found cured, the ministry said.

Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the government is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19, the ministry said, adding that these are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Of the total 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,007), Delhi (416), Madhya Pradesh (343), West Bengal (309), Uttar Pradesh (201), Rajasthan (193), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (77) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 in Haryana, 20 in Bihar, nine in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have each registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far. More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said. According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 65,168, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.