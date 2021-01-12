national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:02 AM

India reports 12,500 new cases, lowest in 7 months

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:02 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

With 12,584 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, India recorded the lowest single-day figure in over seven months taking India’s overall tally to 1,04,79,179.

Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 17 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh COVID19 cases in a day.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CBK searches offices of travel agents, residence of airline sales manager over sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates

Traffic authorities said that only stranded vehicles followed by Srinagar-bound vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed in the evening.

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway allowed after six-day closure

Representational Photo

J&K Govt orders transfers, new postings in administration

Representational Photo

Five militant associates held for pasting threat posters in J&K's Pulwama: Police

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 167 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,327.

Since the last 18 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in India.

As per the ministry data, till now, 1,01,11,294 people have recovered. Currently, there are 2,16,558 active cases.

Related News