India reports 12,500 new cases, lowest in 7 months

With 12,584 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, India recorded the lowest single-day figure in over seven months taking India’s overall tally to 1,04,79,179.

Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 17 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh COVID19 cases in a day.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 167 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,327.

Since the last 18 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in India.

As per the ministry data, till now, 1,01,11,294 people have recovered. Currently, there are 2,16,558 active cases.