India says move untenable as Nepal's lower house passes bill to redraw political map

In a snub to India, Nepal’s Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country’s new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

In a show of unprecedented national unity, Opposition parties including the Nepali Congress, Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted in favour of the bill to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the controversial map featuring new areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along Nepal’s border with India.

Reacting to Kathmandu’s move, India termed it as untenable Nepal’s decision to update its new political map featuring areas which New Delhi maintains belong to it.

“We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” he said.

Of the total 275 lawmakers in the lower house, all 258 lawmakers present in the house voted in favour of the Constitution amendment bill.

“The amendment proposal has been passed with more than two-thirds majority,” announced Speaker Agni Sapkota.

The endorsement will now pave way for the government to expedite the process to replace the political map in Nepal’s national emblem.

“This is a historic occasion, when the land we lost during the period of monarchy is being returned under the republican system. Nepal doesn’t want to allow enmity to emerge with our southern neighbour from this issue,” said former premier and president of ruling NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Expressing his party’s support to the bill, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba said that Nepali people have stood united on the issue of nationality and territorial integrity. As per the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, the land east of Mahakaliriver belongs to Nepal, he said.

Now, the bill will be sent to the National Assembly where it will undergo a similar process. The ruling Nepal Communist Party commands two-thirds majority in the National Assembly (NA).

The NA will give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any. After the NA passes the bill, it will be submitted to the President for authentication, after which it will be incorporated in the Constitution. After that, the new map will be used in all official documents, including the coat of arms.

The Cabinet had endorsed the new political map on May 18. Meanwhile, Nepal government has formed a nine-member team of experts to collect historical facts and evidence related to the three disputed areas as part of the country’s territory, The Kathmandu Post reported.