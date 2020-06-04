India sees 9000 cases in a day; total 216,919

With the worst surge of 9,304 cases in a day so far, the total tally of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 2,16,919, a Health Ministry data revealed on Thursday.

Of the total cases 1,06,737 are active, while 1,04,107 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

A total of 260 people died since Wednesday, taking the death toll to 6,075.

The recovery rate of COVID cases is now 47.99 per cent, while the death rate docked at 2.8 per cent. India continued to be the seventh worst hit country from the pandemic inching towards Italy’s corona tally.

The COVID-19 cases remained unabated in Maharashtra with a total of 74,860 reported so far, followed by Tamil Nadu with 25,872, Delhi 23,645 cases and Gujarat with 18,100. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths from the disease, at least 2,587, followed by 1,122 in Gujarat and 606 in Delhi.