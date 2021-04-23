national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:34 PM

India situation a devastating reminder of what this virus can do: WHO

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:34 PM
File Photo: Screengrab: @WHO/Twitter
File Photo: Screengrab: @WHO/Twitter

With the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in India, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that he is very concerned about the fast-growing caseloads in the country.

“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

The situation in the country seems to be slipping out of hands with each passing day, amid acute shortage of oxygen beds and key emergency drugs like Remdesivir.

India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Friday. A total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country also registered over 2,000 daily deaths for the third consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths at 2,263 on Friday, taking the cumulative death toll in India to 1,86,920 so far.

Latest News
File: Aman Farooq/ GK

2030 fresh covid-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in J&K

GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

On Thursday, India had reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases and 2,104 deaths.

Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities at 306 on Thursday, besides logging more than 26,000 new cases. Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid cases on a daily basis.

Tagged in , ,
Related News