India slams Pak's announcement of holding polls in Gilgit-Baltistan

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, Pakistan announced that general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on August 18.

“We completely reject attempts by Pakistan to bring material changes to the Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

“We call upon Pakistan to vacate all Indian territories,” he said.

In a recent ruling, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region. The Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorising the prime minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects. In May, India had issued a demarche to a senior Pakistani diplomat here and lodged a strong protest over the apex court ruling.