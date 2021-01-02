national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 1:16 AM

India successfully cultures UK-variant of coronavirus strain: ICMR

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 1:16 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the ICMR claimed that no country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Representational Pic

TAAK establishes helpline for stranded tourists

SKUAST-K holds career counselling at Wadura campus

Administration caught napping: Altaf Bukhari

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

“UK-variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees,” the ICMR said.

The research body said vero cell lines were used by the scientists of ICMR-NIV to culture the UK-variant of the virus.

Latest News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Panic sets in as administration orders rationing of fuel

KU, CUS, JKBOSE postpone today's exams

Snowfall, rain in North India

The UK had recently announced that the newly identified strain of the virus found in their population was up to 70 per cent more infectious.

A total of 29 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Related News