India successfully test-fires 2 quick reaction surface-to-air missiles

India successfully conducted two back-to-back flight tests of its state-of-the-art quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM) against live aerial targets from a base in Odisha on Sunday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired the two missiles from the integrated test range (ITR) at Chandipur near here.

Also Read | Extend deadline for suggestions on National Education Policy: GCC

“Two missiles were tested against two live targets meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. QRSAM, with many state-of-the-art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes,” an official statement said.

The entire mission was captured by various electro-optical tracking systems, radar systems and telemetry systems.

The all-weather and all-terrain QRSAM system has been developed for the Army, with search and track on the move capability having a very short reaction time.

Also Read | JKBOSE holds workshop on proposed state education policy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO on achieving the significant milestone, the statement said.

“The systems are equipped with indigenously-developed phased array radar, inertial navigation system, data link and RF seeker,” it said.

The missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars, defence sources said. QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km, the sources said..