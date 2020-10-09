India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

In a major milestone, India on Friday successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force that can destroy a wide variety of enemy radars, air defence systems and communication networks from large stand-off ranges, officials said.

The missile, Rudram-1, is India’s first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon system and it was test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at an integrated test range in Balasore in Odisha at around 10:30 AM, officials said.

They said the missile, having a speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound, is capable of bringing down a wide-range of enemy radar systems, communication networks and air defence systems within a range of up to 250 kilometers.

In a statement, the defence ministry said Rudram hit the radiation target with “pin-point accuracy” and that the test established India’s capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles.

The flight testing of the missile comes in the midst of India’s bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

“Rudram was successfully flight tested today onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha,” it said. “The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,” the ministry said.