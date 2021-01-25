national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:53 AM

India successfully test-fires new-genAkash missile

India on Monday successfully test-fired the new-generation Akash missile from an integrated test range off the Odisha coast, an official statement said.

The surface-to-air missile was launched from Chandipur ITR in the afternoon, it said.

The Akash-NG (new-generation) missile will be used by the Indian Air Force to intercept high-manoeuvring low radar cross-section aerial threats, it said.

“The missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. The launch met all the test objectives by performing high manoeuvres during the trajectory.

“The performance of the command and control system, on-board avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial,” the statement said.

