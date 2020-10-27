India, US ask Pakistan not to allow its soil to be used for anti-India activities

India and the US on Tuesday asked Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained and irreversible” action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terror attacks.

A joint statement issued after the talks said both sides denounced the use of proxies and strongly condemned cross border terrorism in all its forms while emphasising the need for concerted action against all networks, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, al-Qaeda and ISIS/Daesh.

At a joint media briefing with his American counterpart Mike Pompeo, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar said: “We made clear that cross-border terrorism is completely unacceptable.”

The joint statement said the ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching anti-India attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot.

“The ministers also committed to continued exchange of information about sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals, particularly in light of recent legislative changes in India,” it said. It said the ministers also planned to enhance ongoing cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the UN.