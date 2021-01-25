India will arrest environmental degradation: PM

Asserting that India’s action shows its commitment to the cause of climate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday it will not just meet its Paris Agreement targets but exceed them and it will not just arrest environmental degradation but reverse it too.

Besides, India will not just create new capacities but make them agent for the global good, Modi said.

Speaking virtually at the Climate Adaptation Summit, he said our lifestyle must change to adapt to climate change, holding that this sentiment should guide the world.

India’s target is to have 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and its use of LED lights leading to saving 32 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission annually, he said.

The country is going to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, he said, noting that it is providing clean cooking fuel to 80 million rural households and is connecting 64 million households to the piped water supply.

Modi asserted that India’s initiatives have not been restricted to itself alone and said the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure show the power of global climate partnership.