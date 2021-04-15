India will not get pushed under any pressure: CDS Bipin Rawat

India stood firm in preventing a change of status quo on the northern borders and the country proved it will not get pushed under any pressure, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

In his address at the Raisina Dialogue here, Gen Rawat said China felt that it will be able to compel nations to give in to its demands by doing a little bit of “shove and push” as it has superior armed forces because of technological advantage.

“But, I think India stood firm on the northern borders and we have proven that we will not get pushed,” he said at the virtual conference.

The Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) said India was able to get support of the international community by standing firm in preventing the attempt of changing the status quo in the region.

“They tried to ensure that they can change the status quo by the use of disruptive technologies without using force…They thought that India, as a nation, will succumb to the pressures that they have been putting on us because of the technological advantage that they have,” he said, adding that did not happen. Gen Rawat said the international community came to India’s support to say that “yes there is an international base-rule order which every nation must follow. That is what we have been able to achieve.” “They feel that they have arrived and they have a superior armed force because of the technological advantage that they have,” Gen Rawat said.