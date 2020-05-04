India will respond with precision: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said India will respond appropriately and with “precision” to any acts of cross-border misadventure.

Gen Naravane said India is proud of Col Ashutosh Sharma, the Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, and four other security personnel who laid down their lives saving civilians from militants at a village in Handwara in north Kashmir on Saturday night.

“I would like to emphasise that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan’s) support to militancy. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region,” the Chief of Army Staff said.

“Unless Pakistan gives up its policy, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision,” he added.

Gen Naravane said the recent infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir showed that Pakistan is not interested in battling the coronavirus pandemic and is still following its “own myopic and limited agenda of pushing militants inside India.”

“Even in the hinterland, Pakistan backed militants are resorting to targeting innocent civilians with an aim to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative. Pakistan claims to be a friend of Kashmiris; I want to ask what sort of friend resorts to killing and spreads terror,” he asked.