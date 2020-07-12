national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 12, 2020, 11:52 PM

India's COVID tally climbs to 8,49,553

Representational Pic
India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry  data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

This was the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000. Of the 551 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 223 are from Maharashtra, 70 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 34 from Delhi, 26 from West Bengal, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 12 from Bihar, 10 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Telangana, eight each from Assam and Punjab and seven from Haryana.

