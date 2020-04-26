India's fight against coronavirus people-driven: PM

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Sunday said India’s “people-driven” battle against COVID19 is the only way for the country to overcome the pandemic, and asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by the coronavirus because it has so far not affected the places where they live or work.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said the country was in the middle of a ‘yudh’ (war) and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions.

“I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard,” he said.

In his 30-minute address, Modi hailed states, emergency workers and civil society groups for their contribution in combating the pandemic, and said that the resolve shown by people of the country has led to the beginning of a transformation with businesses, offices, educational institutions, medical sector rapidly undergoing new changes.

Lauding contribution of people in terms of helping the poor with food and medicines, he likened the exercise with ‘mahayagya’ in which everybody is eager to contribute.

Modi expressed confidence that the world will acknowledge the significance of India’s traditional medicine system in a similar way it adopted yoga, and lamented that hundreds of years of foreign rule have resulted in Indians failing to realise their own strengths.

He asked people to join ‘covidwarriors.Gov.In’, a digital platform that links volunteers, health professionals, representatives of civil society and local administration with each other to take care of relief works.

He also greeted people on Akshaya-Tritiya and noted that holy month of Ramadhan had also begun.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID19 in the country.