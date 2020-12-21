India's leopard population up by 60% in 4 years

India’s leopard population increased from 8,000 to over 12,500 in four years since 2014, Environment Minister PrakashJavadekar said on Monday, asserting the rise in their numbers following similar reports on tiger and lion shows the country is protecting its ecology and biodiversity well.

Releasing the ‘Status of Leopards in India 2018’ report, the minister said, the leopard population has been estimated using the camera trapping method. The report says India had 7,910 leopards as per the estimates of 2014 which increased to 12,852 in the 2018 estimates.

“There were 8,000 leopards in 2014. The increase in the population of tigers, Asiatic lions and now leopards, shows how India is protecting its environment, ecology and biodiversity,” Javadekar said.

As per the report, the maximum number of big cats (3,421) were found in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka at 1,783 and Maharashtra 1,690.