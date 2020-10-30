India's tally surges over 80 lakh, Delhi sees spike

With a fresh spike of 48,648 coronavirus infections and 563 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Friday rose to 80,88,851. The national capital too continued to witness a rise in the number of daily infections.

Of the total cases, 5,94,386 were currently active, 73,73,375 have been discharged, while 1,21,090 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 91.15 percent, the fatality rate is 1.50 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

“India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently,” the Ministry said.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus of those overall who have been tested. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,66,668 cases, including 43,710 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Delhi continues to witness an unprecedented rise in the number of daily infections. According to a health department bulletin on Thursday, the national capital recorded 5,739 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total caseload to over 3.75 lakh with 27 new fatalities pushing the death count in the national capital to 6,423. This was the highest single-day figure Delhi reported since pandemic struck the country.