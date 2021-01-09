national, Today's Paper
Indonesian jet goes missing

Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson AditaIrawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 p.M. And lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 P.M.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesias Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

