Infected medical staff to explain how they got COVID19

As many health professionals in the national capital got infected with coronavirus, the Delhi government on Friday asked the Medical Directors to seek written explanation from such health workers as to how they were infected.

In an order, Padmini Singla, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) said the health workers should explain how they became a contact in spite of wearing the required protective gear, maintaining safe distance and following precautions prescribed for healthcare workers.

The May 1 order said it is reported that many doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff in non-COVID hospitals are either getting infected or reported as a contact of infected persons.

“Medical Directors are indiscriminately sending them in quarantine either at hotels or their homes for 14 days. This practice is causing an unnecessary shortage of doctors and staff in hospitals.”

The order said it seems it is because either hospitals are not following standard SOPs or such persons are not following guidelines prescribed for healthcare workers. The order said a Medical Director is also required to constitute a team of doctors to ascertain whether a contact fulfils the Central government’s guidelines to be declared as the contact of a positive patient.