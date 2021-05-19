'Involve SMC, JMC in vaccination drive'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday asked the administration in Kashmir and Jammu to involve Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in the vaccination drive.

“The local administration should involve SMC and JMC in a big way because, being duly-elected bodies of the two capital cities, these have a huge potential to augment the Prime Minister NarendraModi government’s massive vaccination programme,” Singh said in a statement issued here.

It said that in an interaction with the Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Chairpersons of Swachh Bharat Mission and Health and Sanitation Departments of SMC and JMC, Singh said, both the corporations had the capacity to proactively take the drive forward by enlisting maximum community participation.

He said elected representatives had the capacity to augment the vaccination drive in a people-friendly manner.

Singh said that PM Modi in his interaction with the state and district officials on Tuesday emphasised that continuous efforts were being made to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine on a large scale and the Health Ministry was streamlining the process.