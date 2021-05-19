national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:52 AM

'Involve SMC, JMC in vaccination drive'

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:52 AM
File Photo of union minister Jitendra Singh
File Photo of union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday asked the administration in Kashmir and Jammu to involve Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in the vaccination drive.

“The local administration should involve SMC and JMC in a big way because, being duly-elected bodies of the two capital cities, these have a huge potential to augment the Prime Minister NarendraModi government’s massive vaccination programme,” Singh said in a statement issued here.

Trending News

Land mafia encroaches on state land in Anantnag village

Jamiat-e-Hamdania pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC seeks COVID allowances to hawkers, transporters, bus conductors, labourers

It said that in an interaction with the Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Chairpersons of Swachh Bharat Mission and Health and Sanitation Departments of SMC and JMC, Singh said, both the corporations had the capacity to proactively take the drive forward by enlisting maximum community participation.

He said elected representatives had the capacity to augment the vaccination drive in a people-friendly manner.

Singh said that PM Modi in his interaction with the state and district officials on Tuesday emphasised that continuous efforts were being made to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine on a large scale and the Health Ministry was streamlining the process.

Related News