IPS probationers visit naval training base

IPS probationers of the 2019 batch, including four foreign national officer trainees, from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad visited the Indian Navy’s training base at the INS Shivaji Monday as part of their scheduled study tour.

The visit was aimed to familiarise the probationers, 22 from among the batch of 72, with the role of the Indian Navy as a combat-ready force and the specific role of INS Shivaji as a premier marine engineering training establishment of the Indian Navy.

As part of the visit, the probationers were briefed on maritime history and various aspects of training carried out at INS Shivaji. This was followed by a visit to naval engineering museum, motivational hall, EPCT school and NBCD school.

Cmde Ravnish Seth, Station Commander, Lonavla interacted with the probationers. All precautions pertaining to COVID-19 norms were ensured during the conduct of the visit.