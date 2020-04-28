Islamic Centre of India uses technology during Ramadhan

With the Islamic Centre of India holding recitations from the holy Quran every day during the month of Ramzan, it is a 12-year-old boy who is stealing the show.

Abdul Hai Rashid, son of Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, recited the first and second chapters of the holy Quran on the first day of Ramzan on Saturday.

The boy was addressing a virtual session that was streamed live on Facebook and joined by over 300 people.

Clad in a beige sherwani and a topi, the 12-year-old boy has been winning accolades for his confidence.

He was later joined in by Qari Tareeq-ul-Islam.

The Islamic Centre of India had decided to use technology during the Corona lockdown since congregational prayers have been banned.

A student of the La Martiniere College, Abdul had earlier created a record of sorts in January this year when he became, probably, the youngest person to solemnize a ‘nikaah’ in Lucknow.

The Maulana took his son along with him and when the marriage was to be solemnized, he asked his son to start the proceedings.

The family members of the bride and the groom were apprehensive that the young boy would not be able to perform the duties of a cleric, but Abdul Hai Rashid left everyone speechless when he conducted the ceremonies with perfection.

The groom, Qamil Umar Jilani, and the bride Alina Mirza were happy that their marriage had been solemnized by Abdul Hai and they also would be a part of history now.

Meanwhile, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said that he was happy that his son was equally brilliant in studies as well as in religious education.

The Maulana said this was the second ‘nikaah’ solemnized by his son. “He solemnized the first ‘nikaah’ some time back in Canada,” he said. Abdul Hai is a student of class 6 and wants to become a doctor when he grows up.