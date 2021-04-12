national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 1:46 AM

Isolated hailstorms likely over J&K: IMD

Representational Pic

Several parts of the country are likely to receive rainfall in the next five days due to different cyclonic circulations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The IMD said a fresh active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region during April 14-17 and adjoining plains during April 15-17.

It is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during April 14-17 over western Himalayan region, and light, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains during April 15-17.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14-16.

Thunderstorm/dust storms at isolated places are also likely over west Rajasthan on April 14 and 15, it added.

“Due to thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days,” the IMD said.

Related News