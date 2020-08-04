national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 12:03 AM

'It is an exercise in political absurdity'

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 12:03 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News
Representational Image

Chairmen BDC Boniyar, MC Baramulla among three persons booked for 'assault' on women councilors

GK File Photo

Militants in Kashmir facing huge shortage of weapons: DGP Dilbag Singh

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

CRPF man among three more patients die of COVID in J&K, toll 437

GK Photo

Body of boy fished out from Jhelum after 21 hours in Uri

India on Tuesday called as “political absurdity” Pakistan’s unveiling of a new political map incorporating Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, and said these “ridiculous assertions” have neither legal validity nor international credibility.

“We have seen a so-called ‘political map’ of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh,” the external affairs ministry said. “These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism,” it said in a statement.

Related News