Jal Shakti Ministry to launch 100-day campaign

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria has said that a 100-day campaign called ‘Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls’ will be launched next month across the country under Jal Shakti Abhiyan-2, the second phase of the phase of the campaign for water conservation which will include 734 districts, 7,195 blocks, 2.55 lakh panchayat, 6.64 lakh villages.

Kataria said that the first phase of the campaign for water conservation ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan-1’, launched in 2019 in 256 water stressed districts with an aim of effectively managing the rainwater and to recharge the groundwater, witnessed an overwhelming response from the field formations. Encouraged by the response, the Ministry has now planned Jal Shakti Abhiyan-2 across the country, he added.

In the second phase of the campaign, 1.74 Lakh village-based youth clubs under Nehru Yuva Kendra shall be mobilized to spread awareness at grass root level to provide more traction to the Abhiyan. For this, some financial assistance shall be provided at each district level, the Minister said.