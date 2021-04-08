Jal Shakti Ministry's planning exercise from today

The Jal Shakti Ministry will roll out the annual planning exercise of the Jal Jeevan Mission with states and UTs from Friday.

The ministry in a statement on Thursday said this is a month-long exercise by a committee chaired by Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), with members from different central ministries, departments and NITI Aayog.

The committee carries out a rigorous scrutiny of the proposed Annual Action Plans (AAP) prepared by states and UTs before finalising them. Thereafter, funds are released throughout the year, and regular field visits and review meetings are held to ensure implementation of these AAPs to achieve the goal of the Jal Jeevan Mission. “As the Jal Jeevan Mission – Har Ghar Jal announced on August 15, 2019, to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural home by 2024, enters its third year of implementation with a central grant of Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22, the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to roll out the annual planning exercise with states/ UTs from April 9,” the ministry said. The State Action Plan is prepared by states and UTs with an objective to provide 100 per cent households with tap water connections and achieve overall drinking water security.