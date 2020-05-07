Jamia to conduct offline exams for final semester

The Jamia Millia Islamia will be conducting offline exams for the final semester students from July 1, the varsity administration said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in the Academic Council’s meeting of the varsity conducted through video conferencing. The Council also decided to adopt the recently issued guidelines by the UGC.

“Examination for only final semester or year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31st July 2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” the university administration said.

The varsity has also decided to extend online classes for the students till May 31. Earlier, the classes were to end by April 30.

Along with extension of online classes, the university also decided to extend the last date of submission of assignment to June 5.

“All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks or internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university,” Jamia Millia Islamia said.

Meanwhile, the summer vacations of the university will start from June 15 and will continue till June 30.

“The university will reopen and classes for regular students to start from 1st August, 2020,” the university said.

The meeting of the Academic Council of Jamia Millia Islamia was conducted through Google Meet on Wednesday.