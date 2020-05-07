Jitendra cautions against laxity on COVID19

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said any laxity or haste on the part of people may adversely affect the advantage gained in the six weeks of the lockdown enforced to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a two-hour long video conference with public activists from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh also said there is no prohibition in people’s return to the Union Territory but caution has to be taken as per the home ministry guidelines to avoid COVID-19 risk to anyone.

Any laxity or haste at this stage could adversely affect the advantage gained in the last six weeks of the lockdown enforced to check the coronavirus endemic, he said at the video conference.

Assuring those returning to Jammu and Kashmir from outside to have patience and bear with authorities, Singh said even though the movement of people is continuing uninterrupted but it has to be carried out with caution and in keeping with the guidelines to avoid risk to others.

Singh said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been doing better than many other states and UTs in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said the administration and other agencies, particularly at the entry point of Lakhanpur (Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border) were under tremendous pressure and were trying to accommodate all.

However, the minister said, preference was given to “hard-pressed” labourers, who had gone out for work and then got held up because of the lockdown.

During the interaction, participants from Kathua, Anantnag, Udhampur, Doda, Bhaderwah, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch district, among other places, were by and large, appreciative of the proactive measures taken by the administration, a statement said.