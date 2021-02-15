national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:23 AM

J&K Congress leaders meet Azad in Delhi

A number of Congress leaders met the outgoing Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence in Delhi on Monday.

A statement of the Congress leaders issued here said that the delegation appreciated his stand taken in the parliament, especially on issues pertaining to J&K.

It said that they invited Azad to soon visit Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The statement said that the delegation also apprised him about the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state and urged him to “rejuvenate” the party in J&K.

It said that they also discussed the party’s organisation matters.

The statement said that Azad assured the delegation that he would visit all three regions of the erstwhile state.

It said that the delegation comprised senior Congress leaders Ghulam Muhammad Saroori, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Jugal Kishore, Naresh Gupta, Subash Gupta, Ashok Kumar, Sham Lal Bhagat, GhulamRaza, Krishan Chand, Sheikh Amir Rasool, Ashwami Khajuria, Shakeel Shah, and Narinder Sharma.

